City of Edmonton’s outdoor pool season shortened this summer due to budget pressures

Send this page to someone via email

With the weather warming up, some may be wondering when they can get out and enjoy one of Edmonton’s outdoor pools.

The City of Edmonton said its outdoor pool season will run from July 1 – Aug. 31 this year, due to budget adjustments made in 2020 in response to the financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the end of 2020, city council approved a budget that reflected the fiscal reality and pressures everyone faced as a result of the pandemic,” the city said in a statement Thursday.

“This included approval of reductions to the operating budget for outdoor pools on an ongoing basis and a new operating schedule of July 1 to Aug. 31 started the summer of 2021 and continues this year. It would ultimately be council’s decision to alter this schedule in future years.”

1:55 Pools, museum and other activities for families in Edmonton are reopening Pools, museum and other activities for families in Edmonton are reopening – Jun 16, 2021

The city said Queen Elizabeth, Oliver, Fred Broadstock outdoor pools and Borden Natural Swimming Pool will begin opening to the public on July 1. Mill Creek Outdoor Pool will remain closed this season to the public due to ongoing rehabilitation.

Story continues below advertisement

Entry to outdoor pools is free for youth 12 and under. Visitors for public swim are required to sign up online for a 1.75-hour timeslot before they come to any of the outdoor pools. Reservations are not required for early morning lane swim. Reservations open on June 24, according to the city.