COVID-19: Quebec adds 12 new deaths as hospitalizations drop by 29

Quebec reported 12 new deaths and a 29-patient drop Thursday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 1,315 people hospitalized with the disease across the province after 61 admissions and 90 discharges in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases related to the health crisis stood at 43, a decrease of two.

The province also tallied 705 new novel coronavirus infections. The daily count isn’t an accurate representation of the situation however since PCR testing is limited to high-risk groups like teachers and health-care workers.

On that note, 12,234 tests were given at government-run testing sites on Tuesday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

The roundup shows the results of 212 rapid tests were added to the province’s online portal, including 171 positive results.

Meanwhile, 9,290 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past day. The immunization campaign has issued more than 19.8 million shots to date.

Officials say 3,998 health-care workers were off the job for pandemic-related reasons, including isolation. That is down 126 from the previous day.

Quebec has reported a total of 1,063,741 official cases and 15,390 deaths since 2020.

