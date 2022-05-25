New cardiac clinic open at HSC Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Children with cardiac needs have a new and improved space to receive care in Winnipeg.

The Travis Price Children’s Heart Centre officially opened at HSC Winnipeg Children’s Hospital Wednesday.

It includes a dedicated space for exercise/running tests, three full ultrasound rooms, private exam rooms, family counselling space and is located within seconds of the children’s ER and ICU.

“Any child under the age of 18 who has suspected heart diseases – this is where they come, ” Dr. Reeni Soni, Medical Director of Pediatric Cardiology at HSC Children’s said.

“And for many of them, it is an 18-year journey where the heart centre becomes like a second home. The quality of the space for those families is so important.”

The old heart centre was built in 1984, was not set within the hospital building, could only serve 1,800 children and many families still needed to travel out of province for tests and procedures.

The new space, which can now serve 6,000 patients per year, is named after Travis Price, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2004.

The centre is part of the cardiac campaign, which has raised $17.7 million for new cardiac technology and spaces including new catheterization and fluoroscopy labs and remote monitored beds on every inpatient unit.