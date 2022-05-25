Carpenters’ union representing 15,000 striking Ontario workers reaches tentative agreement

Send this page to someone via email

The carpenters’ union representing 15,000 striking Ontario workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with various employer bargaining agencies.

Since May 9, 15,000 members of the Carpenters District Council of Ontario (CDCO), United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, have been on strike after voting down a prior tentative agreement.

The affected members work in the industrial, commercial and institutional sector of the construction industry.

The union has said it wants to see an increase in wages for its workers amid high inflation and the rising cost of living.

Ratification votes for the latest tentative agreement will take place throughout Ontario on Friday. Results are expected by Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“A condition for this to be ratified province-wide requires what is known as a ‘double majority’ which is a majority of locals (of 14), and a majority of members voting must vote acceptance,” the union said.

CDCO president Mike Yorke said the latest agreement “reflects the current economic affordability crisis” and is confident members will vote to ratify.