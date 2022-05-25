Winnipeg bike clinic rescheduled to this weekend, CAA Manitoba says

Send this page to someone via email

A team-up by two local organizations to help Manitobans get onto the roads safely this summer is back on.

A clinic to help cyclists and would-be cyclists hit the streets responsibly is being presented by CAA Manitoba and Bike Winnipeg Saturday, after the event’s initial date was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The Bike Clinic Tune-Up Day runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CAA’s headquarters on Milt Stegall Drive.

Read more: Winnipeg bike clinic to help riders get back on the road safely postponed

“We hope to empower anyone who owns a bike to learn how to tune it up themselves this spring,” said CAA’s Heather Mack.

“Cycling safely on the streets, on our trails and active transportation paths starts with a properly running bicycle.”

Story continues below advertisement

The free event is open to anyone, not CAA members exclusively.