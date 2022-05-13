Winnipeg bike clinic to help riders get back on the road safely

Send this page to someone via email

Although motorists and cyclists don’t always get along, two local organizations are teaming up to help Manitobans get onto the roads safely this summer.

CAA Manitoba and Bike Winnipeg are working together to offer a clinic Saturday to help cyclists — and would-be cyclists — hit the streets responsibly.

“We’re inviting anyone to attend. It’s free, so it’s not just open to CAA members,” CAA’s Heather Mack told Global News.

“It’s a clinic, so we’re going to be teaching you — and Bike Winnipeg will have some of its experts there — to help teach you how to repair your own bike.

“This is really a chance for people to dust off those bikes that you purchased over the pandemic and get out again as soon as the weather turns nice.”

Mack said although CAA is an auto club, it has a close working relationship with Bike Winnipeg on road safety issues. It also offers a ‘bike assist’ program — a little-known perk of membership.

“We care about getting people to where they’re going safely, however they decide to travel,” she said

“We’re all about making it easier for people to cycle. We want to see more Manitobans out there.

“Active transportation, it’s all really important, not only to physical and mental health, but also to the environment that we choose other transportation options, so we’re really excited.”

The clinic takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 987 Milt Stegall Dr.

