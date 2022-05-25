Quebec reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec reported 21 new deaths linked to the COVID-19 health crisis amid a seven-patient dip Wednesday.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic stood at 1,344 after 55 admissions and 62 discharges in the last day.

There were 45 patients with the disease in intensive care units, a decrease of two.

The daily includes 584 new novel coronavirus infections, though this number is based on PCR testing results. That kind of screening is only available to certain high-risk groups.

The province administered 11,568 tests Monday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Meanwhile, the results of 216 rapid tests were added by Quebecers to the government’s online portal. These include 184 positive results.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest roundup shows 9,511 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24-hour period for more than 19.8 million shots to date.

Officials say 4,124 health-care workers were absent from work for pandemic-related reasons.

Quebec has reported 1,063,036 official cases since 2020. The health crisis has killed 15,378 people to date.

2:26 Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada