Pedestrian killed Sunday in crash on provincial road near Brandon, Manitoba RCMP say

An 18-year-old Deloraine man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Brandon, Manitoba RCMP said.
The incident took place Sunday evening on Provincial Road 459, near the intersection with Road 115N.
Police said the man was standing on the side of the road when a vehicle, driven by a Brandon woman, also 18, lost control on a curve in the road and hit him.
The vehicle ended up rolling in the ditch, and the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
The man was declared dead at the scene.
Blue Hills RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments