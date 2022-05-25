Menu

Canada

Ontario judge to decide if ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich heads back to jail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 7:08 am
Click to play video: 'Convoy organizer Tamara Lich wants out of jail, appeals bail denial' Convoy organizer Tamara Lich wants out of jail, appeals bail denial
WATCH ABOVE: Convoy organizer Tamara Lich wants out of jail, appeals bail denial – Mar 2, 2022

OTTAWA — An Ottawa judge is expected to decide today whether “Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich should return to jail.

Moiz Karimjee, a Crown prosecutor, says Lich violated one of her bail conditions by agreeing to accept an award for her leadership during the Ottawa protest, and should be sent back behind bars to wait for her trial.

Lich and fellow protest organizer Chris Barber are jointly accused of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

She was released with a long list of conditions, including a ban from all social media and an order not to “support anything related to the Freedom Convoy.”

Lich’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, says her bail conditions should be loosened to allow her to come to Ontario and use social media.

The “Freedom Convoy” protest evolved into a weeks-long demonstration that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa.

