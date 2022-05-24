And the worst road in Manitoba is? CAA unveils annual list

Send this page to someone via email

In a year where Manitoba roads have been hit hard by the weather, there’s one that tops them all.

CAA’s annual Worst Roads list has named PR 307 that connects Seven Sisters Falls through Whiteshell Provincial Park as the “winner”, the first time a rural road has topped the list.

One resident who lives near Otter Falls says the road is at its worst in the winter, thanks to heaving in the cold. The road was closed last week due to overland flooding.

The results come after Manitobans were asked to submit their nominations earlier this year.

Potholes weren’t the only complaint as drivers cited lack of active transportation paths, lack of safe and accessible access, poor or no signage, bad design, and poor maintenance as factors.

Saskatchewan Avenue and Waller Avenue in Winnipeg make up the next two roads on the list.

Rounding out the top ten is Highway 34 in Pilot Mound/Crystal City, 18th Street in Brandon, Highway 44 from Lockport to Whiteshell, Leila Avenue, Kenaston Boulevard, Dawson Road North, and Goulet Street.

Meanwhile, Taylor Avenue, which topped last year’s list, doesn’t make an appearance this year which CAA credits to reconstruction efforts by the city of Winnipeg.