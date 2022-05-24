Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary student carrying stolen firearm, ammo ‘likely seeking attention’: police report

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 9:43 pm
A Calgary Police Service vehicle sits in front of Bowness High School on May 18, 2022. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service vehicle sits in front of Bowness High School on May 18, 2022. Global News

Details have emerged about the student who attended Calgary’s Bowness High School with a firearm last week.

In a report to the Calgary Police Commission, the Calgary Police Service said the student was carrying a stolen, loaded semi-automatic handgun in their backpack along with additional ammunition.

“Based on the information provided, district patrol (officers) with assistance of the school resource officer and school staff were able to intervene as classes changed and the student was taken into custody without incident,” the report read.

“Subsequent investigation revealed (the) student was likely seeking attention and not motivated by violent tendencies.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Police take youth into custody, recover firearm at Bowness High School

The student, who others identified as a 10th grader and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with six offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless use of a firearm and tampering with a serial number.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were called to the school just before 10 a.m. on May 18.

In a letter to parents, principal Jana Macdonald wrote “at no time were classes disrupted” and Calgary Board of Education safety processes were followed, ensuring staff and students were “safe at all times.”

At the time, police said the weapon was not discharged.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Board Of Education tagCalgary Police Commission tagBowness High School tagCalgary high school gun tagstudent with firearm tagstudent with gun tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers