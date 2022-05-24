Calgary student carrying stolen firearm, ammo ‘likely seeking attention’: police report

Send this page to someone via email

Details have emerged about the student who attended Calgary’s Bowness High School with a firearm last week.

In a report to the Calgary Police Commission, the Calgary Police Service said the student was carrying a stolen, loaded semi-automatic handgun in their backpack along with additional ammunition.

“Based on the information provided, district patrol (officers) with assistance of the school resource officer and school staff were able to intervene as classes changed and the student was taken into custody without incident,” the report read.

“Subsequent investigation revealed (the) student was likely seeking attention and not motivated by violent tendencies.”

The student, who others identified as a 10th grader and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with six offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless use of a firearm and tampering with a serial number.

Police were called to the school just before 10 a.m. on May 18.

In a letter to parents, principal Jana Macdonald wrote “at no time were classes disrupted” and Calgary Board of Education safety processes were followed, ensuring staff and students were “safe at all times.”

At the time, police said the weapon was not discharged.