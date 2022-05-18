Menu

Police take youth into custody, recover firearm at Bowness High School

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 5:55 pm
A Calgary Police Service vehicle sits in front of Bowness High School on May 18, 2022. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service vehicle sits in front of Bowness High School on May 18, 2022. Global News

One youth is in custody following what Bowness High School administration called an “emerging investigation” on Wednesday morning. And police have recovered a firearm from the incident.

Calgary Police Service said officers were called to the school just before 10 a.m. “after it was reported that a student was in possession of a firearm.”

A letter from the school’s principal to parents said school administration assisted officers.

“The event did occur during school hours, thus several students were aware of a significant police presence,” Jana Macdonald wrote. “The police acted quickly and at no time were classes disrupted.”

CPS said officers took one youth in custody.

Police continue to investigate the incident and Macdonald said the school is unable to share information about the investigation.

She said the school takes student safety very seriously and the Calgary Board of Education has processes in place for unexpected events like this.

“These processes were followed by staff and students and everyone was safe at all times,” Macdonald wrote to parents.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

–More to come…

