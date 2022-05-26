Charges laid in Abbotsford head-on crash that involved two kids

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old person has been charged in a crash in Abbotsford, B.C., almost exactly a year ago that involved two small children and caused what police called “life-altering injuries.”

On Thursday, police said Anureet Dosanjh of Surrey has been charged with six counts of impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm in the May 24, 2021, collision.

That day, police said a Honda Civic heading west on North Parallel Road “at a high rate of speed” veered into the oncoming lanes and crashed head-on with a Volkswagen Jetta.

A driver and passenger were in the Civic, while a driver, passenger and two small children were in the Jetta. All were taken to hospital.

The front-seat passengers of the Volkswagen suffered “severe life-altering injuries,” while the driver of the Honda was badly hurt as well.

Police said charges were finally laid after help from the public and businesses in the area of the crash site.