Crime

Charges laid in Abbotsford head-on crash that involved two kids

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Teen in critical condition after car crashes into concrete barrier in Abbotsford' Teen in critical condition after car crashes into concrete barrier in Abbotsford
WATCH: Police say an 18-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after her vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier on Highway 11. And police in New Westminster are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Sunday night. – Apr 26, 2021

A 23-year-old person has been charged in a crash in Abbotsford, B.C., almost exactly a year ago that involved two small children and caused what police called “life-altering injuries.”

On Thursday, police said Anureet Dosanjh of Surrey has been charged with six counts of impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm in the May 24, 2021, collision.

Read more: ‘Intoxicated’ man charged after 4 passengers injured on bus in Abbotsford, B.C.: police

That day, police said a Honda Civic heading west on North Parallel Road “at a high rate of speed” veered into the oncoming lanes and crashed head-on with a Volkswagen Jetta.

Trending Stories

A driver and passenger were in the Civic, while a driver, passenger and two small children were in the Jetta. All were taken to hospital.

Click to play video: 'Man charged after 4 passengers injured on bus in Abbotsford' Man charged after 4 passengers injured on bus in Abbotsford
Man charged after 4 passengers injured on bus in Abbotsford – Apr 26, 2022

The front-seat passengers of the Volkswagen suffered “severe life-altering injuries,” while the driver of the Honda was badly hurt as well.

Police said charges were finally laid after help from the public and businesses in the area of the crash site.

