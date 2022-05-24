Menu

Traffic

‘Significant collision’ shuts down highway in Cochrane

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 4:57 pm
RCMP investigate a collision on Highway 1A at Center Avenue in Cochrane, Alta., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate a collision on Highway 1A at Center Avenue in Cochrane, Alta., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Global News

A main intersection in Cochrane, Alta., is closed following a “significant vehicle collision” Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said just before 1 p.m., it appears a dump truck lost control and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 1A and Centre Avenue.

In a social media post, the Town of Cochrane called it a “significant vehicle collision.”

Police said there were serious injuries and emergency crews shut down the highway that runs through the town.

AHS EMS said two patients were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition: a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene of the collision, with at least two blocks of the highway that connects to Calgary closed.

Officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route and expect delays in the area.

Officers investigate a serious collision in Cochrane, Alta., on May 24, 2022.
Officers investigate a serious collision in Cochrane, Alta., on May 24, 2022.
Officers investigate a serious collision in Cochrane, Alta., on May 24, 2022.
Officers investigate a serious collision in Cochrane, Alta., on May 24, 2022.
Officers investigate a serious collision in Cochrane, Alta., on May 24, 2022.
–More to come…

