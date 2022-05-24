‘Significant collision’ shuts down highway in Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

A main intersection in Cochrane, Alta., is closed following a “significant vehicle collision” Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said just before 1 p.m., it appears a dump truck lost control and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 1A and Centre Avenue.

In a social media post, the Town of Cochrane called it a “significant vehicle collision.”

Police said there were serious injuries and emergency crews shut down the highway that runs through the town.

COLLISION – May 24 1:15PM

A significant vehicle collision near the HWY 1A and Centre Ave intersection is impacting traffic flow along HWY 1A. Fire Services are on scene. Centre Ave to Third Ave is closed. Traffic is being diverted south to Railway St. Please avoid the area. — Town of Cochrane (@TownofCochrane) May 24, 2022

AHS EMS said two patients were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition: a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene of the collision, with at least two blocks of the highway that connects to Calgary closed.

Officials are asking drivers to use an alternate route and expect delays in the area.

–More to come…

