3 recent collisions involving moose reported in Algonquin Park, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to watch their surroundings after three separate moose collisions in Algonquin Provincial Park recently.

Police said on May 16, just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a moose and an SUV on Highway 60 near Killarney Lodge.

Officers said the lone occupant, a 66-year-old from Orleans, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Days later, on May 20 just before 10 p.m., officers received a report of another single-vehicle collision involving a van and a moose on Highway 60 near the West Gate.

Officers said the 35-year-old driver and four occupants from Chesterville were not injured in the collision.

Two days later, on May 22 just before 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a collision between a car and a moose on Highway 60 near the West Gate.

Police said the driver, a 40-year-old from Toronto, was not injured in the collision.

According to police, in all of the collisions the moose died and the vehicles were towed.

“OPP remind drivers to observe your surroundings,” the release read. “Actively scan the sides of the roads as you drive for any signs of wildlife. Heed the warning signs. Collisions occur most often in prime moose or deer habitats such as forested areas and waterways.”

Police also reminded the public to “drive at a safe speed.”