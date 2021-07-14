Menu

Crime

Peterborough County man charged with assault in Algonquin Provincial Park: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 4:10 pm
A Peterborough County man is accused of assault at a campground in Algonquin Provincial Park. View image in full screen
A Peterborough County man is accused of assault at a campground in Algonquin Provincial Park. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Peterborough County man faces an assault charge following an incident at Algonquin Provincial Park on Saturday.

According to Killaloe OPP, officers responded to a reported assault at  the Canisbay Lake Campground in the central part of Algonquin Provincial Park.

The investigation led to the arrest of one man. Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.

William Shain Fletcher, 57, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township was charged assault.
Assault.

He was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court in Killaloe on Sept. 8.

