Peterborough County man charged with assault in Algonquin Provincial Park: OPP

A Peterborough County man faces an assault charge following an incident at Algonquin Provincial Park on Saturday.

According to Killaloe OPP, officers responded to a reported assault at the Canisbay Lake Campground in the central part of Algonquin Provincial Park.

The investigation led to the arrest of one man. Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.

William Shain Fletcher, 57, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township was charged assault.

Assault.

He was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court in Killaloe on Sept. 8.

