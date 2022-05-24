London, Ont. police conclude review of arrest described by woman on TikTok 

Send this page to someone via email

London police chief Steve Williams released a statement Tuesday saying the review of an interaction between a London woman and local police officers has been completed since being launched Thursday evening.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a video that had been shared online regarding an interaction between a London woman and our officers,” began Williams statement. “An operational review of this incident has been completed. There were numerous independent witnesses to this incident and the arrest was captured on video.”

Sarah Soyemi, 36, said in a TikTok video that she was punched and tackled to the ground for selling tea outside of the Walmart at White Oaks Mall on May 10.

The virial video shows Soyemi with her eye bruised and swollen shut on May 13.

“While it is unfortunate that Ms. Soyemi was injured in this interaction, I am confident that the police response at the scene was appropriate and in accordance with police training,” said Williams.

In her initial video, Soyemi said two other officers pinned her down during the altercation and asked her to let go of the officer’s hair before one of them punched her.

She was then arrested and held for three hours before being released, saying that she received no medical attention for her eye despite asking.

Soyemi’s video was reposted to the Black Lives Matter London Instagram page where hundreds of people commented in her defense.

Global News has reached out to Soyemi for comment.

According to a media release posted after the incident on May 10, police said an officer approached the suspect, but the woman, who was previously banned from the property, refused to leave.

Officers said the woman resisted arrest after being advised she would be apprehended for trespassing, and assaulting an officer in the process.

Soyemi is charged with resisting arrest, failing to leave premises when directed and assaulting a peace officer. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.

“I continue to ask that people withhold speculation or judgement until the facts of the matter are presented in Court,” said Williams.

— with files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan