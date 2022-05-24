Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with arson in Ark Aid Mission fire: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 24, 2022 12:14 pm
Ark Aid Mission fire View image in full screen
The back entrance of Ark Aid Mission on Dundas Street after a fire that broke out the evening of Tuesday, May 17, 2022. London Fire Department / Twitter

London police have laid arson charges against a 45-year-old man in connection with a fire that damaged the rear of Ark Aid Mission’s Dundas Street building last week.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Dundas and Lyle streets around 6:15 p.m. on May 17 and arrived to find a fast-moving and wind-driven exterior fire, according to a tweet from the fire department.

Firefighters got the blaze under control quickly, and saw injuries reported, the department said, adding that the incident caused roughly $50,000 worth of damage.

In an update Tuesday, police said a London man had been arrested in connection with the fire. The 45-year-old accused faces two counts of arson causing damage to property and one count of arson causing damage to own property.

Trending Stories

The accused is scheduled to appear in court by video on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ark Aid Mission of London, Ont. to offer services despite building fire 

The fire damaged the rear of the mission’s building, along with a storage shed. The building has been undergoing renovations, which are scheduled to wrap up in March.

The Ark Aid Mission of London is a non-profit organization working to help those struggling within the community by offering a variety of programs and services.

— with files from Amy Simon

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagLondon Police tagArson tagLondon Police Service tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagOLd East Village tagArk Aid Mission tagarson causing damage to property tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers