World

Vicky and Casey White’s motel room hideout now has growing waitlist

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 11:58 am
Casey White (left), Room 150 at Motel 41, and Vicky White (right). View image in full screen
Casey White (left), Room 150 at Motel 41, and Vicky White (right). The Associated Press

The Indiana motel room used as a hideout by fugitives Casey White and Vicky White while on the run from police now has a growing waitlist, with people hoping to stay in the same room the former corrections officer and escaped convict used to evade law enforcement.

According to NBC News, more than 65 people are now waiting for a stay in Room 150 at Motel 41 in Evansville, Ind.

A motel clerk told the news outlet that the price of the room has also increased, from UC$63 to between $75 and $100 per night.

Vandenburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, right, refers to a photograph during a press conference in Evansville, In., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, about the capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. View image in full screen
Vandenburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, right, refers to a photograph during a press conference in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, about the capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Timothy D. Easley / The Associated Press

“I’m getting, like, a million phone calls for it,” the receptionist told NBC.

Vicky, 56, allegedly helped engineer the escape of Casey, 38, from the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Ala., on April 29. Vicky, the assistant director of correction for the prison, told co-workers she was taking Casey from the jail for a mental health evaluation at a nearby courthouse, although no appointment was scheduled.

Read more: Alabama prison officer, escaped inmate heard in 911 call before capture

Instead, the pair, who are not related, fled the area.

Trending Stories

Casey was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Vicky White (left) and Casey Cole White (right). View image in full screen
Vicky White (left) and Casey Cole White (right). Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)k

The escape happened on what Vicky said was going to be her last day at work. She did not have a second officer accompany them out of the prison, which was against jail policy.

Video showed that the pair went from the jail to the shopping centre, where they picked up a getaway car. Authorities later confirmed the two were believed to be in a romantic relationship.

After eluding police for 11 days, authorities found the fugitives in Evansville, where after a police chase and car crash, Vicky died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Casey was apprehended by police.

Click to play video: 'Authorities release 911 call by fugitive Alabama prison officer and escaped inmate before capture' Authorities release 911 call by fugitive Alabama prison officer and escaped inmate before capture

According to NBC, the couple stayed in Room 150 of Motel 41 for a week and had planned to stay for an additional week before authorities foiled their plan.

Officials said the pair had paid a transient man to book the room for them.

With files from The Associated Press and Global News’ Sarah Do Couto

