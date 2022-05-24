Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Tuesday through Friday due to maintenance work.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, one or two lanes will be closed alternately.

One lane will remain open in each direction. Motorists should expect short delays.

Read more: Hamilton to close Lincoln Alexander Parkway for maintenance the last weekend of May

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare between May 24 and 27.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.