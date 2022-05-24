Menu

Traffic

Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 8:24 am
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge. View image in full screen
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge. Lisa Polewski / Global News

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Tuesday through Friday due to maintenance work.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, one or two lanes will be closed alternately.

One lane will remain open in each direction. Motorists should expect short delays.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hamilton to close Lincoln Alexander Parkway for maintenance the last weekend of May

Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare between May 24 and 27.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

