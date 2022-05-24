Alternating lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge due to repair work

The federal government is alerting drivers about alternating lane closures of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge Tuesday through Friday due to maintenance work.
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, one or two lanes will be closed alternately.
One lane will remain open in each direction. Motorists should expect short delays.
Pedestrian and marine traffic will not be affected but Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) urge caution for those who expect to use the thoroughfare between May 24 and 27.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
