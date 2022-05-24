Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Tuesday, May 24

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2022 6:18 am
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford campaigns quietly' Doug Ford campaigns quietly
WATCH ABOVE: For most of the Ontario election campaign, Doug Ford’s political handlers have kept him out of the reach of journalists. As Seán O’Shea reports, that’s a contrast with other campaigns—but Global News caught up with Ford to ask why.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Brampton, Ont.: Makes announcement. 9:30 a.m.

Ridings of Scarborough North and Scarborough Rouge Park: campaign stops.

Riding of Scarborough Centre: door knocking

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Pickering, Ont.: announcement on plan for families who lost loved ones in long-term care. 9:15 a.m. The Esplanade Park, 1 The Esplanade

Toronto: Interview with the Toronto Star Editorial Board. 3 p.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes announcement. 9 a.m. 8 Dawes Road

Toronto: Campaign stop. 1:15 p.m. Sangria Lounge, 145 Roncesvalles Avenue

Toronto: Visit to GO station to talk buck-a-ride. 2 p.m. Bloor GO Station, 2400 Dundas St W

Toronto: Visit to GO station to talk buck-a-ride. 2:35 p.m. Weston GO Station, 1865 Weston Road

Toronto: Campaign stop. 3:15 p.m. Kabalen Restaurant, 3778 Bathurst Street

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Makes announcement on housing. 10 a.m.

