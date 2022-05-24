Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Tuesday, May 24

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Brampton, Ont.: Makes announcement. 9:30 a.m.

Ridings of Scarborough North and Scarborough Rouge Park: campaign stops.

Riding of Scarborough Centre: door knocking

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Pickering, Ont.: announcement on plan for families who lost loved ones in long-term care. 9:15 a.m. The Esplanade Park, 1 The Esplanade

Toronto: Interview with the Toronto Star Editorial Board. 3 p.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes announcement. 9 a.m. 8 Dawes Road

Toronto: Campaign stop. 1:15 p.m. Sangria Lounge, 145 Roncesvalles Avenue

Toronto: Visit to GO station to talk buck-a-ride. 2 p.m. Bloor GO Station, 2400 Dundas St W

Toronto: Visit to GO station to talk buck-a-ride. 2:35 p.m. Weston GO Station, 1865 Weston Road

Toronto: Campaign stop. 3:15 p.m. Kabalen Restaurant, 3778 Bathurst Street

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Makes announcement on housing. 10 a.m.