Doug Schweitzer says he will not run for leader of UCP or seek re-election

Alberta’s minister for jobs, economy and innovation and MLA for Calgary-Elbow says he will not run for leader of the United Conservative Party or seek re-election next year.

In a statement released on Twitter Monday night, Doug Schweitzer said despite the support he’s received to run for the position following Jason Kenney’s announcement of his intentions to resign, he’s decided to step away from his provincial political career.

“Over the past few days, I’ve been truly honoured and humbled at the support I have received for a potential candidacy to run for the leadership of the United Conservative Party and become Alberta’s next premier,” Schweitzer wrote.

“However, after much consideration, I have made the decision not to run for leader of the UCP or seek re-election as the MLA for Calgary-Elbow. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "However, after much consideration, I have made the decision not to run for leader of the UCP or seek re-election as the MLA for Calgary-Elbow.

Schweitzer, a political moderate, had previously pushed Kenney and the party to embrace a more progressive stance on social issues, saying it was critical to capture younger voters.

He was one of three finalists in the inaugural UCP leadership race in 2017, coming in third behind Kenney and former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, who has said he will go for the top job again this time around.

Schweitzer was previously Kenney’s justice minister, but was moved to the jobs portfolio during a cabinet shuffle in the summer of 2020.

“After eight years, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family. I could not have served our province so diligently without their immense sacrifice and support.”

Schweitzer did however note that he would stay on in his current position within the UCP government until after the leadership race.

“To help ensure the continuity and stability of our government, my intention is to continue my work on Alberta’s Economic Recovery Plan and remain in cabinet until a new leader is elected.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To help ensure the continuity and stability of our government, my intention is to continue my work on Alberta's Economic Recovery Plan and remain in cabinet until a new leader is elected."

Schweitzer went on to note some of his highlights from working with the UCP government, including his part in Alberta’s Economic Recovery Plan, which he believes has helped the province get back on its feet following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After years of hard work by the private sector and our government, Alberta’s economy is rapidly diversifying while also being projected to lead Canada in GDP growth,” Schweitzer wrote.

“Thousands of Albertans have returned to work and our unemployment rate is currently the lowest it has been since 2015. Across our province, high-paying jobs and an amazing quality of life are attracting people from across Canada to move to Alberta.

Schweitzer also thanked his support system for the help they’ve given him over his last eight years.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together over these many years.

“In the years and decades to come, I will continue to meaningfully contribute to public life.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "In the years and decades to come, I will continue to meaningfully contribute to public life."

Statement on the UCP Leadership Race and my next steps. pic.twitter.com/ChGXCOXISK — Doug Schweitzer (@doug_schweitzer) May 24, 2022

Jason Kenney announced his plans to step down from his position as UCP leader following a narrow win of a leadership review, where he received 51.4 per cent support to stay on.

Kenney stated the low number was not enough for him to stay in his role as leader of the province.

However, Kenney did note that he would stay on as premier until a successor has been chosen.

Alberta’s next provincial general election is scheduled to be held between March 1 and May 31, 2023.