Former male exotic dancer from Okanagan writes book about mental health

Okanagan resident Corey Laine Hilton danced his way to the top of the male exotic dancing circuit during his 25-year-long career. Now, he is sharing the journey in his book titled Take It Off.

He started working at a bar in the lower mainland as a shirtless waiter on ladies’ nights when he was 17-years-old.

“That exposure into that environment actually connected me with some of the best dancers in the industry and I was actually mentored by one of the best in the industry,” said Hilton.

He eventually made his way to Florida and fell into the party scene, drugs and the playboy lifestyle, which turned into what he calls a downward spiral.

“You’re in the party scene, you’re being paid to party,” said Hilton.

“It was when I was working at night doing a show (and also) after the show, it was right there, readily available. So I would be partying all night with everybody and I was the life of the party.”

Hilton hung up his g-string when he was 43-years-old and eventually made his way to the Okanagan in 2008 where he started a new life and begin healing, all while wanting to help other men do the same.

“I just don’t want other men like myself to fall into the same pitfalls because I really struggled with a lot of these things for far too long,” said Hilton.

“I, just like so many other men out there struggled, with (basic unworthiness). I struggled with emotional disconnection, that was my biggest one, and so that was a big component of writing the book.”

Next on his agenda is sharing his story with as many people as he can. He will be going on a book tour in the Okanagan in June. He will be at the Kelowna Chapters Indigo June 18 and in Penticton Coles June 19.