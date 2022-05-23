Menu

Crime

Calgary Stampeders say they’re aware of airport incident involving receiver Langley

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2022 5:55 pm

The Calgary Stampeders said Monday they’re aware of an altercation between receiver Brendan Langley and an airline employee that was caught on video.

According to TMZ, Langley was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and charged with simple assault. Video, recorded Sunday and shared on social media, showed an altercation between an individual and United Airlines employee.

“The Calgary Stampeders football club is aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley,” the Stampeders said in a statement. “The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

Trending Stories

The six-foot-one, 179-pound Langley signed with Calgary as a free-agent receiver in February. The 27-year-old was a 2017 third-round pick of the NFL’s Denver Broncos and appeared in 16 regular-season games as a defensive back from 2017-18.

Langley also spent time on the Seattle Seahawks practice roster in 2020.

Langley played collegiately at Georgia and Lamar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
