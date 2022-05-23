Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stabbing outside Montreal metro station leads to arrest

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 3:04 pm
Montreal police say the victim was taken to hospital. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the victim was taken to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection with a stabbing in broad daylight outside a Montreal metro station in the city’s north end Monday.

Montreal police say a fight began inside the Jarry Metro station in the city’s Villeray neighbourhood between the man and another man in his 20s.

The altercation quickly devolved around 2 p.m. outside the public transit hub at the corner of Jarry and Berri streets, according to police.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal police investigate after 2 pedestrians injured in downtown car collision

The suspect allegedly stabbed the other man, injuring his upper body. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect initially fled the scene, but he was arrested and remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators plan to meet with both men to determine what exactly happened. Police officers remain at the scene.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagMontreal police investigation tagVilleray tagVilleray stabbing tagJarry metro tagJarry Metro Station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers