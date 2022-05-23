Stabbing outside Montreal metro station leads to arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection with a stabbing in broad daylight outside a Montreal metro station in the city’s north end Monday.

Montreal police say a fight began inside the Jarry Metro station in the city’s Villeray neighbourhood between the man and another man in his 20s.

The altercation quickly devolved around 2 p.m. outside the public transit hub at the corner of Jarry and Berri streets, according to police.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the other man, injuring his upper body. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect initially fled the scene, but he was arrested and remains in custody.

Investigators plan to meet with both men to determine what exactly happened. Police officers remain at the scene.