Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police investigate after 2 pedestrians injured in downtown car collision

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 23, 2022 11:51 am
Montreal police are treating the collision as an accident for now. View image in full screen
Montreal police are treating the collision as an accident for now. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after two pedestrians were injured in a collision with a car in the city’s downtown core Monday.

Police const. Raphaël Bergeron said an 83-year-old man was struck by a driver heading southbound on Côte-des-Neiges Road around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Guy and Sherbrooke streets.

The man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Bergeron said he was conscious at the time.

Trending Stories

Read more: City says improving road safety in Montreal remains vital after pedestrian dragged by school bus

A woman in her 80s also fell to the ground but was not struck by the vehicle, according to police. She suffered minor injuries.

Police are treating the collision as an accident at the moment. Bergeron said it appears the “pedestrians were probably crossing facing a red light.”

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators remain at the scene.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagVille-Marie tagSherbrooke Street tagMontreal road safety tagMontreal Pedestrians tagMontreal road collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers