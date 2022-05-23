Montreal police investigate after 2 pedestrians injured in downtown car collision

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after two pedestrians were injured in a collision with a car in the city’s downtown core Monday.

Police const. Raphaël Bergeron said an 83-year-old man was struck by a driver heading southbound on Côte-des-Neiges Road around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Guy and Sherbrooke streets.

The man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Bergeron said he was conscious at the time.

A woman in her 80s also fell to the ground but was not struck by the vehicle, according to police. She suffered minor injuries.

Police are treating the collision as an accident at the moment. Bergeron said it appears the “pedestrians were probably crossing facing a red light.”

Investigators remain at the scene.