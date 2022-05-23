Menu

Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Monday, May 23

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2022 7:31 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises' Ontario party leaders hit the campaign trail with new promises

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Makes campaign stop. 11 a.m.

Ridings of Scarborough Southwest and Don Valley West: doorknocking. Time not specified

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

No public events

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Kingston, Ont.: Visit to Kingston and the Islands campaign office. 12:45 p.m. Parking lot, 797 Princess Street

Ajax, Ont.: Visit to local campaign office. 4:15 p.m. Parking lot, 7-18011 Harwood Ave N

Toronto: Visit to Scarborough-Rouge Park campaign office. 5:45 p.m. Parking lot, 91 Rylander Blvd.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Hammond, Ont.: Visits with residents affected by recent storm. 12:30 p.m. 903 Lacroix Road

Sarsfield, Ont.: Visits with residents affected by recent storm. 1 p.m. Paroisse Saint-Hugues, 3464 Sarsfield Road

Clarence-Rockland, Ont.: Makes announcement and addresses storm impact across Ontario. 1:40 p.m. Grand Tronc Park, 205 Grand Tronc Street

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Makes announcement. 10 a.m.

