Crime

5 people killed after shooting at public housing complex in Puerto Rico

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2022 9:45 pm
puerto rico shooting View image in full screen
At least five people were shot to death Sunday night at a public housing complex in Puerto Rico, authorities said. Getty Images

At least five people were shot to death Sunday night at a public housing complex in Puerto Rico, authorities said.

Police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press that the deaths occurred in the community of Caimito in San Juan, capital of the U.S. territory. He said the group was shot outside the Villa Esperanza housing complex.

Trending Stories

Valencia said that police had not yet identified the victims and that it wasn’t immediately clear why they were targeted.

No one had been arrested.

Last month, police reported that two men were found fatally shot inside an overturned car at the same public housing complex.

At least 235 people have been reported killed in the island of 3.2 million so far this year, compared with 234 during the same period of last year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
