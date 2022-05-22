SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatoon woman looking for donations for Ukrainian refugees

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 7:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon woman looking for donations for Ukrainian refugees' Saskatoon woman looking for donations for Ukrainian refugees
Saskatoon woman looking for donations for Ukrainian refugees

A local Saskatoon woman is working to supply Ukrainian refugees with common household items for free.

Nettie Cherniatenski says near the end of February she had a calling to help those evacuating Ukraine. After getting the All Saints Ukrainian Church priest’s blessing, she began collecting items and storing them in her garage and after a short period of time her garage became too full, so she had to think of a new plan.

“Then we ended up meeting a walking angel among us,” said Cherniatenski.

Read more: Russia’s attack on eastern Ukraine intensifies as Poland president visits Kyiv

Nettie’s friend offered up her shop on 51st Street for one year, which gives Nettie the space to collect items for Ukrainian families.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can operate, dedicate my time and try to help all those Ukrainian refugees and displaced people with clothing and bedding,” said Cherniatenski.

Some of the other items included in her shop are furniture, toys, bikes, groceries, hygiene products and dinnerware. However, the only way Netties shop will continue to work, she says, is through donations from the people in Saskatoon.

Read more: ‘They’re safe and they’re alive’: Ukrainian refugees landing in Winnipeg on Monday

“The donations come in from brand new articles to anything and everything, so I would just like to thank the people of Saskatoon,” said Cherniatenski.

Nettie is constantly looking for donations and right now she’s looking for pillows, queen size beddings, comforters, soccer balls, scooters, skateboards, bikes, liquid soap, diapers, makeup, and sanitary needs.

Nettie has roughly five full-time volunteers helping her do this and she says all and any donations are helpful.

The shop is located at 811 51st Street E, Saskatoon.

