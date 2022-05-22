Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Here’s what’s open and closed in Saskatoon on Victoria Day 2022

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 22, 2022 3:59 pm
Saskatoon’s governance and priorities committee said it is deferring its decision on the proposed tax hike until a later date as it considers options. View image in full screen
Saskatoon’s governance and priorities committee said it is deferring its decision on the proposed tax hike until a later date as it considers options. File / Global News

Some City of Saskatoon facilities and services will be closed on Victoria Day including all public library locations and the Remai Modern.

All administrative offices in City Hall will also be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Read more: City of Saskatoon prepares for construction season

Waste, organic and recycling collections will continue as scheduled.

For collection schedules and reminders, residents can download the Saskatoon Waste Wizard app or visit the city’s website.

The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Compost depots are also open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As for Saskatoon transit, fixed-route transit will run on holiday hours on Monday. On-demand transit is not available on Monday and Access Transit will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Transit Customer Service Centre will be closed on Monday but available over the phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: City of Saskatoon warns residents after positive cases of avian flu in birds

For drivers in the city, parking payment is not required in city-managed pay parking areas on Victoria Day. All other parking requirements will still be in effect, including parking time limits.

The zoo at Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Forestry Farm Park will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre and Terry Fox Track leisure centres will be closed.

The following leisure centres will be open:

  • Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Lakewood Civic Centre – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Lawson Civic Centre – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Saskatoon Field House – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Shaw Centre – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Holiday Park, Wildwood, and Silverwood will be open regular hours from dawn to dusk.

Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City hall update: liquor laws, wellness centre, road construction' City hall update: liquor laws, wellness centre, road construction
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagCity of Saskatoon tagSaskatoon City Hall tagVictoria Day tagSaskatoon Landfill tagHoliday Hours tagSaskatoon Leisure Centres tagForestry Farm Park & Zoo tagsaskatoon holiday hours tagsaskatoon victoria day tagwhats open and closed saskatoon victoria day tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers