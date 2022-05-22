Here’s what’s open and closed in Saskatoon on Victoria Day 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Some City of Saskatoon facilities and services will be closed on Victoria Day including all public library locations and the Remai Modern.

All administrative offices in City Hall will also be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Waste, organic and recycling collections will continue as scheduled.

For collection schedules and reminders, residents can download the Saskatoon Waste Wizard app or visit the city’s website.

The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Compost depots are also open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As for Saskatoon transit, fixed-route transit will run on holiday hours on Monday. On-demand transit is not available on Monday and Access Transit will run from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday.

The Transit Customer Service Centre will be closed on Monday but available over the phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For drivers in the city, parking payment is not required in city-managed pay parking areas on Victoria Day. All other parking requirements will still be in effect, including parking time limits.

The zoo at Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Forestry Farm Park will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre and Terry Fox Track leisure centres will be closed.

The following leisure centres will be open:

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Shaw Centre – 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Holiday Park, Wildwood, and Silverwood will be open regular hours from dawn to dusk.

Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

