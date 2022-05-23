Honouring Le Estcwicwéy̓: B.C. First Nation marks 1 year since discovery of 215 unmarked graves

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

It’s been one year since members of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc learned that 215 suspected unmarked graves had been detected in the apple orchard near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The red-bricked institution of assimilation is a haunting visual landmark. Its doors have been shuttered since 1978, but its darkened windows still overlook the South Thompson River in B.C.’s central Interior.

Many of its survivors had always known about Le Estcwicwéy̓ — the missing children — and the preliminary findings of ground-penetrating radar only confirmed their deepest fears.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc mourned for a traditional one-year period, and on Monday, welcomed visitors from across the country to join them in a memorial for the ones who never made it home.

The anniversary began with a private sunrise ceremony at the community’s Powwow Arbour, a space of gathering and healing not far from where Le Estcwicwéy̓ are buried. Songs, drumming, dance, and a feast will follow.

The community will host Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller in the morning, in addition to several municipal and provincial politicians.

While Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc grieved privately for several days before revealing Le Estcwicwéy̓ to the rest of Canada, the missing children quickly catalyzed a national reckoning on reconciliation.

The gut-wrenching discovery of what lay beneath the old orchard forced many to confront the truth about residential schools. The state- and church-sponsored institutions were built to destroy Indigenous identities, and in the process, subjected children to cruel and sometimes fatal forms of abuse.

In a matter of days, flags were lowered to half-mast around the country. Little shoes, a symbol of those died in residential schools, were placed at the doorsteps of churches, schools and government buildings.

Some communities cancelled Canada Day celebrations to focus on healing and reconciliation, while the federal government declared its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation would take place on Sept. 30, 2021 — answering a six-year-old call from the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In the months that followed, thousands of suspected unmarked burial sites were detected at former school grounds in several provinces as First Nations undertook ground-penetrating radar searches.

Earlier this month, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc confirmed another round of radar searches will begin on its territory later this week. That work will take more than a month to complete.

In July, some survivors of Kamloops Indian Residential School are expected to travel to Edmonton to see Pope Francis on his reconciliation pilgrimage to Canada. He will also stop in Iqaluit and Quebec City.

Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir has previously expressed profound disappointment that the Holy Father will not stop in Kamloops, given the widespread national and international impact of Le Estcwicwéy̓. She had also hand-delivered an invitation to the pontiff during a historic delegation of Indigenous peoples to the Vatican.

That delegation wrapped up last month with Francis issuing an apology for the “deplorable conduct” of some clergy members in residential schools. The Canadian Council of Catholic Bishops has said it expects him to make similar public statements on Canadian soil.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.