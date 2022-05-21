Menu

Politics

Ontario party leaders out on hustings over long weekend, though some only virtually

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2022 9:35 am
Click to play video: 'Party leaders sidelined by COVID-19 in Ontario’s election, Ford PC’s head to Supreme Court' Party leaders sidelined by COVID-19 in Ontario’s election, Ford PC’s head to Supreme Court
WATCH: The leaders of the NDP and Green Party are shifting to virtual campaigning after testing positive for COVID-19. While the Ford Government’s decision to keep minister mandate letters secret, is now heading to Canada’s highest court. Matthew Bingley reports.

The leaders of Ontario’s four major political parties will be out on the hustings over the long weekend — though only virtually for some.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will both hold remote events this morning.

Horwath is set to discuss her party’s plan to hire more nurses and health-care workers, while Schreiner plans to make an announcement on protecting farmland.

Read more: Ontario Votes Roundup: The Seinfeld Election

Both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and have been isolating.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is heading to London, and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be in west Toronto to talk about a recent surge in carjackings.

The election is set to be held June 2.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagDoug Ford tagAndrea Horwath tagOntario Liberals tagontario pc party tagontario ndp tagOntario election 2022 tagSteven Del Duca tagMike Schreiner tag2022 Ontario election tagOntario Greens tagToronto Carjackings tag

