Fire

Senior rushed to hospital with ‘significant’ burns after Scarborough garage fire

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 9:40 am
Firefighters dealt with a blaze in a garage, they told Global News. View image in full screen
Firefighters dealt with a blaze in a garage, they told Global News. Ryan Belgrave/Global News

A senior was rushed to hospital after an early morning fire in Toronto “fully engulfed” a garage in flames.

In a tweet, Toronto police said emergency services were called to the area of Homestead Road and Coronation Drive in Scarborough around 5:05 a.m. Saturday morning.

Capt. Dan Viera of Toronto fire told Global News that there were reports both of a garage fire and of an explosion. He said crews arrived at the scene to find someone suffering from “significant” burns.

Read more: Police investigating after fire in Georgina, Ont. leaves 1 dead

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 70s to hospital in life threatening condition.

Trending Stories

The fire was put out Saturday morning and firefighters remained on the scene. Toronto firefighters said they cannot yet determined if the fire was suspicious but investigators will inspect the scene.

