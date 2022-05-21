Senior rushed to hospital with ‘significant’ burns after Scarborough garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

A senior was rushed to hospital after an early morning fire in Toronto “fully engulfed” a garage in flames.

In a tweet, Toronto police said emergency services were called to the area of Homestead Road and Coronation Drive in Scarborough around 5:05 a.m. Saturday morning.

Capt. Dan Viera of Toronto fire told Global News that there were reports both of a garage fire and of an explosion. He said crews arrived at the scene to find someone suffering from “significant” burns.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 70s to hospital in life threatening condition.

The fire was put out Saturday morning and firefighters remained on the scene. Toronto firefighters said they cannot yet determined if the fire was suspicious but investigators will inspect the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

FIRE:

Homestead Rd + Coronation Dr

* 5:05 am *

– Garage on fire

– Fully engulfed

– Close to other homes

– Someone injured by fire

– Fire Crews o/s advise 2nd Alarm fire

– Victim located

– Very serious injuries

– Emergency run to hospital

– Fire Marshal investigation#GO951529

^dh pic.twitter.com/xg28X39cc7 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2022