Police investigating after fire in Georgina, Ont. leaves 1 dead

Police are investigating after a fire in Georgina, Ont., left one person dead.
In a press release, York Regional Police said officers received a report just after 3 p.m., of a fire at a residence on Highway 48 near High Street.
Police said when officers arrived, the house was “fully engulfed in flames.”
Officers said one person was located inside the home deceased.
Police said Georgina Fire and Rescue Services arrived and extinguished the fire.
Officers said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted and is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
