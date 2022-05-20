Police looking for wanted Calgary man out on probation

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man wanted on several warrants, the force said in a Friday statement.

Jamal Joseph Omar-Carr, 34, of Calgary is wanted on warrants for failing to comply with a release order and breach of probation, according to the CPS.

Police said he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

A photo of Omar-Carr’s tattoo. City of Calgary Newsroom.

Police said Omar-Carr is approximately five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He has a distinct tattoo on one forearm.

Anyone with about Omar-Carr’s location should contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.