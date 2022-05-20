Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after Brampton transit operator, other riders spat on

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 7:07 pm
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are searching for a suspect after a Brampton Transit operator and other transit riders in Mississauga were spat on.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said on May 11, at around 3:30 p.m., a man attempted to board a Brampton Transit Bus in the Rathburn Road West and Duke of York Boulevard in Mississauga.

Police said the man “became irate” and was asked to leave the bus.

Officers said the man spat on the transit operator.

“(It) is believed his spittle landed on other transit riders in the vicinity,” police said in the release.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s with a medium build and bleached blond short hair. He was seen wearing a t-shirt, black jeans and was carrying a black side bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

