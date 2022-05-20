Police seek suspect after Brampton transit operator, other riders spat on

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are searching for a suspect after a Brampton Transit operator and other transit riders in Mississauga were spat on.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said on May 11, at around 3:30 p.m., a man attempted to board a Brampton Transit Bus in the Rathburn Road West and Duke of York Boulevard in Mississauga.

Police said the man “became irate” and was asked to leave the bus.

Officers said the man spat on the transit operator.

“(It) is believed his spittle landed on other transit riders in the vicinity,” police said in the release.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s with a medium build and bleached blond short hair. He was seen wearing a t-shirt, black jeans and was carrying a black side bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

3:30 Driver who killed mother, 3 daughters in Brampton sentenced to 17 years jail time Driver who killed mother, 3 daughters in Brampton sentenced to 17 years jail time