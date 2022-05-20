Menu

Canada

Deric Reaney is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 7:08 pm
Deric Reaney was his million dollars in a small town named Stoughton. Located an hour and a half south east of Regina. View image in full screen
Deric Reaney was his million dollars in a small town named Stoughton. Located an hour and a half south east of Regina. Sask Lotteries

Not everyday do you wake up and hear you have won a million dollars, but for Stoughton, Sask.,  resident Deric Reaney, that’s exactly how he started his day on May 7.

Reaney won a cold $1 million on the May 6 Western Max draw, after purchasing a ticket at the Stoughton Co-op.

Read more: Regina man wins Vault Breaker $1.1 million jackpot prize

The next day, Reaney said he was having his morning coffee and thought to himself, “I wonder what the lottery did last night.”

After checking his ticket online, he saw his ticket matched all seven digits for one of the game’s 14 $1 Million Prizes.

“My heart was going through my chest,” Reaney said. “I had to get my son to also check the numbers online just to make sure!”

Reaney won by matching the winning numbers- 3, 7, 17, 25, 34, 39, and 41.

Read more: Mark and Craig McMorris’ celebrity slow pitch tournament is coming back to Regina

The father of six has some plans for his windfall. “I’d like to pay off my bills and help out my kids and step-kids,” Reaney said.

“I’m still in disbelief”

