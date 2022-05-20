1 person taken to hospital after stabbing at Toronto subway station: police

Police said one person was taken to hospital with injuries after a stabbing at a subway station in Toronto.
In a tweet Friday afternoon, Toronto police said the incident occurred at Broadview subway station.
Police said officers received reports of people “fighting with knives.”
Officers said a male victim was located at the scene with injuries.
Police said Toronto paramedics transported the patient to hospital with “minor injuries.”
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
Police said the public should “expect delays” in the area.
