Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Via Rail CEO stepping down after 3-year tenure, transport minister announces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2022 5:17 pm
Cynthia Garneau speaks during a news conference at the train station in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Ottawa. The federal transport minister says the Via Rail Canada Inc. President and CEO has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Cynthia Garneau speaks during a news conference at the train station in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Ottawa. The federal transport minister says the Via Rail Canada Inc. President and CEO has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw

The federal transport minister says Via Rail Canada Inc. president and CEO Cynthia Garneau has resigned.

Omar Alghabra says Garneau’s resignation is effective Friday and comes three years after she was appointed CEO in May 2019.

Alghabra credits Garneau with helping to modernize Via Rail and adapting its operations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Via Rail posts smaller losses in 1st quarter thanks to federal funding help

Francoise Bertrand, the chairperson of Via Rail’s board of directors, says Martin R. Landry will “ensure business continuity” following Garneau’s departure.

Trending Stories

Landry has served as Via Rail’s chief commercial affairs officer for the last eight years.

Garneau did not share why she was stepping down, but says in a release that she is leaving with a feeling of accomplishment.

Story continues below advertisement

“My train has arrived at its destination,” she says. “It will now be up to another driver to lead the organization through the next steps.”

Click to play video: 'High-frequency rail line could cut travel time between Toronto and Ottawa, transport minister says' High-frequency rail line could cut travel time between Toronto and Ottawa, transport minister says
High-frequency rail line could cut travel time between Toronto and Ottawa, transport minister says – Jul 7, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
VIA Rail tagOmar Alghabra tagCanada Rail tagCynthia Garneau tagcanada transport tagvia rail CEO tagvia rail CEO resigns tagvia rail president tagvia rail president resigns tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers