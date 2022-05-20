Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 2021 3rd overall CFL draft pick Liam Dobson

Send this page to someone via email

It has been quite a Day 2 of Winnipeg Blue Bombers training camp for GM Kyle Walters.

The two-time defending Grey Cup champs announced the signing of defensive back Tyrell Ford, their first pick of the 2022 CFL draft (13th overall), just before the start of Friday morning’s workout.

And about eight hours later, the Blue Bombers confirmed they had inked offensive lineman Liam Dobson to a two-year deal. Winnipeg selected Dobson third overall in the 2021 draft.

The six-foot-three, 330-pound Ottawa native transferred to Texas State for the 2021 season following a standout career from 2017-20 at the University of Maine. The 24-year-old was the Black Bears’ highest-graded offensive lineman in every game during his junior season prior to making the move to San Marcos, Texas.

Dobson recently attended NFL mini camps with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints after being selected 23rd overall in the 2022 USFL Draft by the New Orleans Breakers.

The addition of Dobson, who will be on the field for Saturday morning’s training camp session, strengthens one of the best offensive lines in the CFL.

He joins a group that includes Stanley Bryant, Jermarcus Hardrick, Pat Neufeld and Michael Couture and will definitely be “in the conversation” to contend for the starting job at left guard — vacated by Drew Desjarlais, who signed as a free agent with the NFL’s New England Patriots over the winter.

