Saskatoon police investigate 29-year-old man’s death after shooting

Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of an injured man in the 100 block of Main Street East.

Later, additional calls reported shots being fired in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue.

Another injured man was reported to have been taken to City Hospital.

Once they arrived at the 700 block of Melrose Avenue, responding officers found a 29-year-old man dead behind an apartment building.

The two injured men, ages 25 and 35, were treated for their injuries and their condition was unknown as of Thursday evening.

In an updated release sent Friday morning, police said they continue to investigate the shooting and are looking to identify two men seen fleeing the area.

The men were described as slim and wearing dark clothing. One man was carrying a bag with a strap.

Police are asking residents in the area enclosed by Saskatchewan Crescent East, Victoria Avenue, Main Street and the Idylwyld Drive Freeway with access to security cameras to review footage between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday for signs of suspicious activity.

Police do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

Anyone with video evidence or information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.