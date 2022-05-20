Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Exciting and so surreal’: Shuswap resident wins $500K

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 2:20 pm
Michael Heater of Salmon Arm matched all four Extra numbers for the Lotto Max draw on May 3. View image in full screen
Michael Heater of Salmon Arm matched all four Extra numbers for the Lotto Max draw on May 3. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A Shuswap resident is $500,000 richer after matching all four Extra numbers on the Lotto Max draw for May 3.

Michael Heater of Salmon Arm says he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him after finding out that his ticket was worth a half-million dollars.

“I was in my office when I checked my tickets and thought, ‘This can’t be real.’ I called (the B.C. Lottery Corporation) right away,” said Heater, who bought his ticket at Hideaway Liquor Store on Lakeshore Drive.

Read more: N.B. couple win $1M lottery but can’t agree on whether to retire just yet

After learning he was, indeed, a lottery winner via BCLC’s lottery app, Heater said he couldn’t wait to tell family and friends, adding that he’s already told a lot of people.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Asked what he plans to do with his windfall, Heater said he didn’t have anything concrete, other than a new truck.

However, he did say winning $500,000 was “exciting and so surreal.”

“It will relieve some worries, but I’ve always just played for fun.”

According to the BCLC, last year, lottery players in B.C. redeemed more than $42 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $262 million from Lotto Max.

Click to play video: 'B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery' B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery
B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery – Mar 22, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salmon Arm tagShuswap tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagLotto Max tagLottery Winner tagBCLC tagBC Lottery Corporation tagLotto Max winner tagSalmon Arm man wins $500K tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers