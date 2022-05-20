‘Exciting and so surreal’: Shuswap resident wins $500K

Send this page to someone via email

A Shuswap resident is $500,000 richer after matching all four Extra numbers on the Lotto Max draw for May 3.

Michael Heater of Salmon Arm says he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him after finding out that his ticket was worth a half-million dollars.

“I was in my office when I checked my tickets and thought, ‘This can’t be real.’ I called (the B.C. Lottery Corporation) right away,” said Heater, who bought his ticket at Hideaway Liquor Store on Lakeshore Drive.

After learning he was, indeed, a lottery winner via BCLC’s lottery app, Heater said he couldn’t wait to tell family and friends, adding that he’s already told a lot of people.

Asked what he plans to do with his windfall, Heater said he didn’t have anything concrete, other than a new truck.

However, he did say winning $500,000 was “exciting and so surreal.”

“It will relieve some worries, but I’ve always just played for fun.”

According to the BCLC, last year, lottery players in B.C. redeemed more than $42 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $262 million from Lotto Max.

