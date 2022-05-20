Menu

Features

Edmonton Elks unveil new home and away uniforms

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 20, 2022 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks are set to kick off a new season' Edmonton Elks are set to kick off a new season
The Edmonton Elks have an exciting season ahead with some talented new prospects. The Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon joined Global News to explain what fans can expect – May 6, 2022

The Edmonton Elks will be wearing new uniforms for the 2022 season and the team unveiled the new look Friday morning.

The front of each jersey bears the “ELKS” wordmark. It’s the first time the new name is being featured on the jersey. The antler logo will also be showcased on the jersey for the first time.

“The mark, which represents community, features prominently on both jerseys’ sleeves and pants,” the team said in a news release.

The antler logo is also shown on the pants for both uniforms.

Edmonton Elks players in the team's new jerseys View image in full screen
The Edmonton Elks unveiled their new home and away jerseys on May 20, 2022. Edmonton Elks

Three stripes adorn both the home and away jerseys and will be familiar to long-time Edmonton fans as the design was featured during the club’s most successful period during the 1970s and 1980s.

Also returning is the EE on the helmet, “which binds the past with the present,” the team said.

Read more: Edmonton Elks ready to get Wilder as team’s leading rusher is finally in camp

Fans will get their first look at the white jerseys when the Elks head to Winnipeg on May 27 and the team will also wear them at home against the Calgary Stampeders on June 3.

The new jerseys are available for purchase now from the Team Store at Commonwealth Stadium and online.

