Canada

Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre gets federal cash influx for new facility

By Cameron Towner Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Local runner Jarvis Googoo excited to represent Mi’kmaw Nation at Boston Marathon' Local runner Jarvis Googoo excited to represent Mi’kmaw Nation at Boston Marathon
WATCH: We check in with local runner Jarvis Googoo as he get set to take part in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Googoo is the first person from We’koqma’q First Nation to qualify and be accepted for the historic race. – Apr 18, 2022

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre (MNFC) is taking the first steps toward building a space all its own after the federal government announced that it would be making a $4.9-million investment in the organization.

The bulk of the joint federal funding – $4 million – will be used to contribute to the design and construction of a new facility, while the remaining $910,000 will be set aside for the Centre’s current social programs.

The new facility, first announced in 2017, will occupy 1940 Gottingen St., and be designed to accommodate the more than 7,000 urban Indigenous folks living in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

According to Pamela Glode-Desrochers, executive director of MNFC, the final price of the building will come in anywhere from $35 million to $65 million.

Read more: ‘It’s very electrifying’: Mi’kmaw runner makes N.S. community proud at Boston Marathon

Andy Fillmore, MP for Halifax, was at the centre Thursday to make the announcement. He said he knows the $4-million investment won’t be enough to build the new facility, but that it’s a necessary start.

“The $4 million today is going to inspire and help the city to finalize the land deal,” said Fillmore. “They will now have confidence that this is a real project. And those two things together, along with the incredible community support, the architectural work, we now have enough to leverage further funding.”

Click to play video: 'Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre' Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre
Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre – Apr 23, 2018

Glode-Desrochers said that the rest of the funding is going to be leveraged from the more than 50 social programs MNFC provides, with close collaboration with government.

Trending Stories

“I think it’s going to be a real team effort at all levels of government to actually help us finish this project,” said Glode-Desrochers. “You know, it’s truth and reconciliation at its best.”

Read more: N.S. introduces legislation to enshrine Mi’kmaw as province’s first language

MNFC recently moved to Brunswick Street, in what used to be a call centre after their previous building fell into disrepair.

“You never knew if it was going to snow inside or rain inside, if you needed your swimsuit or your snowsuit,” said Glode-Desrochers. “The building has expired.”

Their current location also accommodates the exponential growth MNFC has seen in the past 10 years.

“I literally had staff sitting in closets, and then in hallways. And that growth is still going to continue. We know that there’s more and more needs, and we’re doing more.”

Click to play video: 'Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre & Biome Grow Inc. sign 3-year deal' Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre & Biome Grow Inc. sign 3-year deal
Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre & Biome Grow Inc. sign 3-year deal – Feb 22, 2019

But their lease ends in three years. And with construction of the new facility still on the horizon Glode-Desrochers said she doesn’t know what the Centre will do in the meantime.

“It is scary for us. It’s scary for staff and community members who don’t really know what the future will hold for us in three years,” said Glode-Desrochers. “But I have great faith that all those promises that have been made will be carried through.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
