Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Goods Exchange program is back in Guelph this Victoria Day long weekend

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 11:26 am
Throughout the Victoria Day long weekend, people can tour their neighbourhood to see what great deals can be found at the curb. The Goods Exchange program goes from May 20-23.
Throughout the Victoria Day long weekend, people can tour their neighbourhood to see what great deals can be found at the curb. The Goods Exchange program goes from May 20-23. City of Guelph

If there are any household items no longer needed this Victoria Day long weekend, they can be placed on the curb outside your house.

Residents are allowed to participate in the Goods Exchange program beginning May 20, putting items like used furniture or toys outside of their homes for others to pick up.

Throughout the long weekend, you can tour your neighbourhood to see what great deals you can find.

Read more: Goods Exchange Weekend returns to Guelph this long weekend

The City of Guelph said to clearly label items you wish to give away as “FREE” and put them on the curb after 5 p.m. If there are large items people don’t want to put out, such as bikes, toys and gardening tools, the city said to move them away from the curb to prevent misunderstandings.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The city said all items must be removed by 7 p.m. Victoria Day.

The city added that any large items left out may result in fines or fees for residents under the waste management bylaw.

Read more: Goods Exchange Weekend in Guelph begins Friday

The Goods Exchange program wraps up on Victoria Day.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagVictoria Day tagGoods Exchange Weekend tagGuelph goods exchange tagGoods Exchange Program tagVictoria Day Guelph tagVictoria Day long weekend Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers