Goods Exchange program is back in Guelph this Victoria Day long weekend

If there are any household items no longer needed this Victoria Day long weekend, they can be placed on the curb outside your house.

Residents are allowed to participate in the Goods Exchange program beginning May 20, putting items like used furniture or toys outside of their homes for others to pick up.

Throughout the long weekend, you can tour your neighbourhood to see what great deals you can find.

The City of Guelph said to clearly label items you wish to give away as “FREE” and put them on the curb after 5 p.m. If there are large items people don’t want to put out, such as bikes, toys and gardening tools, the city said to move them away from the curb to prevent misunderstandings.

The city said all items must be removed by 7 p.m. Victoria Day.

The city added that any large items left out may result in fines or fees for residents under the waste management bylaw.

The Goods Exchange program wraps up on Victoria Day.