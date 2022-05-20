Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Niagara Falls: Holds a photo opportunity, 11:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

No scheduled in-person public events, as she is isolating in Ottawa after testing positive for COVID-19.

Virtual: Announces plan to cap gas prices at the pumps, 11 a.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Ottawa: Releases his party’s platform for Ottawa, 9 a.m. Innovation Hub Ottawa — 7th floor, 123 Slater St.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

No scheduled in-person public events, as he is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Virtual: Announcement on making life more affordable for post-secondary students. 10 a.m.

Virtual: Campaign calls.