Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for Friday, May 20

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2022 6:11 am
Party leaders sidelined by COVID-19 in Ontario's election, Ford PC's head to Supreme Court
WATCH ABOVE: Party leaders sidelined by COVID-19 in Ontario’s election, Ford PC’s head to Supreme Court.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Niagara Falls: Holds a photo opportunity, 11:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

No scheduled in-person public events, as she is isolating in Ottawa after testing positive for COVID-19.

Virtual: Announces plan to cap gas prices at the pumps, 11 a.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Ottawa: Releases his party’s platform for Ottawa, 9 a.m. Innovation Hub Ottawa — 7th floor, 123 Slater St.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

No scheduled in-person public events, as he is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Virtual: Announcement on making life more affordable for post-secondary students. 10 a.m.

Virtual: Campaign calls.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
