Health

U.S. CDC panel recommends COVID-19 booster shots for kids aged 5-11

By Manas Mishra and Michael Erman Reuters
Posted May 19, 2022 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Kids under 5 still without an approved COVID-19 vaccine' Kids under 5 still without an approved COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Kids under 5 still without an approved COVID-19 vaccine – Apr 26, 2022

An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday voted to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for children ages 5 to 11, at least five months after completing their primary vaccination course.

The advisers considered data from the CDC that showed protection from two doses starts to wane over time, and that boosters in older age groups improved efficacy against severe COVID and hospitalizations.

Read more: U.S. FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster vaccine for kids ages 5-11

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky still needs to sign off on the committee’s recommendation, but signaled at the meeting that she was likely to back the additional shots.

“We know immunity wanes over time, and we need to do all we can now to protect those most vulnerable,” Dr. Walensky said. “It’s important for us to anticipate where this pandemic is moving and deploy the tools we have where they will have the greatest impact.”

Click to play video: '1 in 4 children develops ‘long COVID’ after infection: study' 1 in 4 children develops ‘long COVID’ after infection: study
1 in 4 children develops ‘long COVID’ after infection: study – Mar 16, 2022

Just over 29 per cent of U.S. children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer PFE.N/BioNTech 22UAy.DE shot. The vaccine is not yet authorized for children younger than 5.

The committee voted 11 to 1 to recommend the additional shots, with one doctor abstaining.

Read more: Canada detects severe hepatitis of ‘unknown origin’ cases in kids. What is it?

Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot was the lone committee member to vote against recommending the boosters, arguing that the focus should be on increasing the vaccination rate in the age group.

“Boosters are great once we’ve gotten everyone their first round,” she said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCenters for Disease Control and Prevention tagCOVID-19 Boosters tagCOVID booster shots tagU.S. CDC tagcovid-19 vaccine boosters tagcovid-19 vaccines for children tagboosters for children 5-11 tagboosters for kids tag

