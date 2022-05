Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Pickering, Ont., left one person dead.

In a series of tweets Thursday afternoon, Durham police said officers were called to the Taunton Road area, west of Brock Road for a single vehicle collision.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle has been pronounced deceased.

Police said the area will be “shut down for several hours.”

-more to come…

