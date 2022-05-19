PPE recycling comes to Saskatchewan hospitals in a first for the province

A one-of-its-kind personal protective equipment (PPE) recycling program has arrived in Saskatchewan.

As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers estimate that we throw away around three million face masks globally every minute, surpassing plastic bags as one of the pressing environmental concerns today.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has partnered with B.C.-based PPE manufacturer Vitacore Industries Inc. to run the project along with the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network. They started the initiative at Saskatoon City Hospital in April with the goal of determining if it can be implemented across SHA facilities in the province.

The project was first launched in British Columbia in February 2021. The recycling program is meant to address sanitary concerns that prevent existing recycling initiatives in Canada from accepting medical PPE.

So far, the program has collected 8.8. million masks and respirators and repurposed them into construction materials.

View image in full screen A discarded surgical mask in a park, Tuesday April 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

“As one of the largest organizations in Saskatchewan contributing to the increase in PPE usage, we have a responsibility to explore alternative ways of disposing our masks to limit the amount of material ending up in our landfills,” Kerri Cryderman, executive director of environmental services for the SHA, said.

Used masks and respirators are disposed of in designated Vitacore Recycling Bins and taken to the recycling facility where masks are sanitized, sorted and shredded. The shredded pieces are then melted down and turned into pellets that are reused in construction materials, like concrete.

“Vitacore remains committed not only to providing the highest quality PPE to Canadians, but also to facilitating a sustainable future. We are thrilled to be working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to bring Vitacore’s Recycling Program to facilities across the province, which will make a significant impact in diverting waste from our landfills and reducing the environmental impact of single-use PPE,” Vitacore president Mikhail Moore said.

Dr. Susan Shaw, SHA chief medical officer and CAN Health Network board member, said the SHA is “excited to have a hand in changing the way we all think about disposing PPE.”

“It is important for us to be aware of our impact on the environment and look for ways in which we can partner with Canadian companies using innovative techniques to reduce this impact,” Shaw said. “As part of the CAN Health Network we are able to share this information nationally, impacting not only SHA but the whole country.”