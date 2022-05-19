CFL reschedules Winnipeg Blue Bombers pre-season opener

Send this page to someone via email

As expected, the Canadian Football League confirmed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers pre-season opener that was originally scheduled for Monday versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina will now be played eight days later.

The CFL announced Thursday that the game between the Bombers and Riders will be played on Tuesday, May 31, in a 6:30 p.m. local/7:30 p.m. CT start.

As a result of the re-scheduling, Winnipeg’s pre-season will now begin with a Friday, May 27, home game at IG Field versus the Edmonton Elks.

680 CJOB’s broadcast with Derek Taylor and Doug Brown will start at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show, followed by the opening kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

The decision was made after the league and the CFL Players Association announced on Wednesday night that a tentative labour agreement had been reached on a seven-year deal.

Both sides are going through the ratification process before the agreement can be made official. But the Blue Bombers scheduled their first full workout of main training camp for Thursday afternoon.